That’s Entertaining

Bring on the Bubbles “What better way to celebrate than popping open some bubbly? When choosing bottles, I look for ‘brut’ or ‘extra brut’ to avoid those sugar-induced headaches, as well as wines produced in the traditional method: ‘méthode Champenoise.’ Crémant and brut cava are both dry styles that won’t break the bank and pair well with different foods.”

Park A Bar Cart “Set up a bar cart in a communal area so guests can help themselves to a cocktail while you entertain. If you don’t have one, a side table can work just as well. You can keep it simple with a few different bottles of booze and your garden-variety mixers, or you can pre-batch a holiday-inspired punch bowl to have on display. Don’t forget the ice!”