Elevated Dining

When they thought about creating an elevated outside dining experience at the Kimpton The Rowan Hotel Palm Springs, executive chef Dan Grunbeck and his staff took it literally.

“We have this beautiful space on top of the hotel and we’re thinking, ‘Why don’t we turn that into a restaurant?’ “ says Grunbeck. “So we transform a pool area with lounge chairs into a fine-dining restaurant. It’s absolutely beautiful up there after dark, and we’ve got lights that go over the patio. It really makes it like a really cool oasis.”

The coronavirus pandemic has been a severely challenging time for Coachella Valley restaurants with dining restricted to the outdoors at this point. The rooftop not only offered some of the best built-in views of downtown Palm Springs and beyond, but also a space big enough to create a sense of security when it came to social distancing diners from one another.

Starting last week, The Rowan has begun offering a weekly “Dinner Under the Stars” dining experience on Wednesday evenings for both hotel guests and locals. Grunbeck says the space, which is situated at the north end of the rooftop area where High Bar is, can accommodate 75 to 80 guests.

