Path of Glory

Michael Budman was thumbing through the day’s edition of New York Post when he learned of the sale. “Own Kirk Douglas’ former Palm Springs pad for $3.4M,” the Page Six headline read.

It was April 23, 2016, a sunny Saturday in Malibu. The Roots Canada co-founder and his wife, architect Diane Bald, were relishing a quiet moment at their Craig Ellwood-designed beach house, a rental overlooking the serene Pacific, whose waves outstretch from the back deck farther than the eyes can see.

Budman’s brother, Jim, an artist and a regular collaborator of Diane’s who has an art studio in Venice, had popped over for a visit.

“We’re always joking that it’s such a rag newspaper,” Diane says in hindsight, with particular reference to the gossip column. But they read it anyway. After all, the couple runs in a social circle that sometimes surfaces in pop culture news, and Page Six routinely supplies a good laugh.

In this case, it yielded another house.

“Well,” Budman said to his cohorts in Malibu, “why don’t we take a ride down to Palm Springs and see what it’s all about?”