Forever Chairs

As Knoll tells the story, when Florence Knoll asked Eero Saarinen for “a chair that was like a basket full of pillows,” the Finnish-born architect and designer chose a counter-intuitive approach. The Womb Chair offers comfort through the shape of its foam-covered molded fiberglass shell rather than the depth of its cushioning. “It’s the perfect chair to curl up in to read a book,” says Lawrence Lazzaro, co-owner of Palm Desert furniture store Modern Hacienda. “And as a sculptural piece, it brings energy and life to a room.” The set is shown with the recently released 18K gold-plated tubular steel base (also available in polished chrome and black).

A few words on opting for the authentic, licensed chair …

“We buy iconic pieces because we love design and we understand that there is so much more to good design than just ‘the look.’ We understand what it takes for a designer and the company they have partnered with to create and manufacture a design like the Eero Saarinen Womb Chair. It takes a huge investment of time and money to create the prototypes and generate the exacting manufacturing standards and bring it to market. They bring a great deal of passion and creativity to their work and that too has value. The passion and pride carries to the factory floor; Knoll has four manufacturing facilities in the United States. We understand that those who make and sell knockoffs are breaking the law and showing a lack of respect for the design industry and American manufacturing. To support these ideas, we are members of Be Original, an organization committed to informing, educating, and influencing manufacturers, design professionals, and consumers about the economic, ethical, and environmental value of authentic design.”

— Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro, Nicholas Lawrence Design and Modern Hacienda