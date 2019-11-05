Knot Done Yet

• That whole “who killed Ciji?” (Lisa Hartmann) story arc.

• That whole Ciji lookalike story arc.

• The abduction of Valene’s twins and her descent into madness.

• That time Abby tries to save her “look Ma, I accidentally killed him” daughter and orchestrates the shady burial of the corpse just as the cement is being poured over a playground at Lotus Point.

True, the latter was rather sudsy. Still, during its run, Knots Landing also managed to tackle serious issues more than other soaps — Dallas, Dynasty, Falcon Crest — including rape, kidnapping, drug smuggling, corporate brouhaha, drug addiction, cancer, working through marital woes, and embracing mental illness.

“It was always in the writing,” Mills notes of the series’ popularity. “The show was so well written. The characters that [creator] David Jacobs created were relatable. People could feel for them and with them — even Abby, because he made Abby a three-dimensional character, not a caricature, a vixen, a bad girl. She wasn’t just that. It was a real treat to play a character like that had that kind of depth.”

Lee also credits Jacobs but is quick to point out that during the show’s rise — in the early- to mid-1980s — U.S. culture was going through a significant shift. “During the time of Karen’s Pollyanna speech, people were just starting to lock their cars and worry about an alarm in their homes,” she says. “The reason that Pollyanna speech was so memorable was because we hit the nail on the head on what was important in America at the time and what was happening in our society. I think that’s one of the reasons Knots was so loved.”

Jacobs, a one-time writer of the hit show Family, worked alongside producer Michael Filerman to create 344 episodes of Knots. The show also starred Kevin Dobson, Julie Harris, Constance McCashin, Nicollette Sheridan, Michelle Phillips, William Devane, John Pleshette, and Alec Baldwin in one of his first acting stints.

“David Jacobs always said, ‘Dallas was about them, and Knots Landing is about us,’” van Ark adds. “It had more relatable and more grounded stories — not the crazy Moldavia [massacre from Dynasty] and people burning up, left, right, and center. It was more about community: the fights, the connection, the apologies, the making up and having the friendships again.”