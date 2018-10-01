Kristin Bloomer, 37

Sponsorship and Development Manager, Palm Springs International Film Festival

When Kristin Bloomer, a desert native, left Palm Springs for Boston University, she never thought she’d return — until she realized how much she loves this community. “It’s a great place to raise a family.”

So she and her son moved back in 2007, starting anew in her hometown. She helped turn on patrons to the wine-drinking experience at Dead or Alive, where she is co-owner with her longtime friend Christine Soto. Kristin now works at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, forging community partnerships to attract more patrons to the film festival’s many attractions, and serves on the board of the Desert Water Agency.

VIDEO: Kristin Bloomer talks about how she became involved with Dead or Alive, a Palm Springs bar.