Doing Her Part

Even with a packed schedule that includes Broadway performances, an upcoming TV show, and a national tour, Kristin Chenoweth always makes time for humanitarian work.

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning entertainer created her own foundation to support children in the arts a few years ago and regularly lends her time — and extraordinary voice — to other causes she believes in.

Chenoweth’s desire to serve is bringing her to Palm Springs Feb. 8 for the 26th annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, where she’s the headlining performer. Desert AIDS Project will honor the humanitarian work of Hank Plante with the Arts & Activism Award, Garry Kief with the Partners for Life Award, and Ambassador Deborah L Birx will receive the Science & Medicine Award.

Chenoweth’s appearance in Palm Springs continues her decades of work supporting HIV and AIDS organizations across the country.

“I was just old enough to catch the tail end of when so many of our brothers and sisters were dying of AIDS. It was definitely getting under control then — this was the late ‘80s — but it’s still happening,” she says. “So that’s the number one reason I wanted to come. I want to continue in my job as a human on this planet to try to do good in this world, and this is a very special night. I’m honored to have been invited.”

In light of her performance, the 51-year-old singer-actress talked with Palm Springs Life about her work, her life, and what she loves about Palm Springs.