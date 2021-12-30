From the Ashes

On June 13, 2021, a fire swept through an area near Pinyon Pines, sparing the Makerville studio, which suffered smoke damage, but destroying the rustic-modern residential trailer on site.

“For several days afterward, we weren’t sure what had burned and what hadn’t as we were not allowed on the property,” says studio co-owner Kurt Cyr. “During that time of uncertainty, I began to formulate the idea of creating something tangible and concrete out of the destruction as a way to move forward in a positive way.”