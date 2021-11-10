Star Power Lights up Palm Desert

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame has collaborated with fashion designer Shahida Clayton to form women’s fashion label, Kyle + Shahida, and the dynamic duo recently celebrated the grand opening of their first retail location for their luxury loungewear and resort wear brand in Palm Desert

Located at The Gardens at El Paseo, the brand’s namesake boutique opening event was attended by a small group of close friends and family, due to Covid-19 safety protocols, including the current cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), as well as past show cast members. Event activities featured a ribbon cutting, passed trays of champagne and hors d'oeuvres, a cake in celebration of Clayton’s 50th birthday and shopping the Kyle + Shahida brand.