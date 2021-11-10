Star Power Lights up Palm Desert

Kyle Richards cuts the ribbon to officially open Kyle + Shahida at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY MICHAEL BEZJIAN / GETTY IMAGES
Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame has collaborated with fashion designer Shahida Clayton to form women’s fashion label, Kyle + Shahida, and the dynamic duo recently celebrated the grand opening of their first retail location for their luxury loungewear and resort wear brand in Palm Desert
Located at The Gardens at El Paseo, the brand’s namesake boutique opening event was attended by a small group of close friends and family, due to Covid-19 safety protocols, including the current cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), as well as past show cast members. Event activities featured a ribbon cutting, passed trays of champagne and hors d'oeuvres, a cake in celebration of Clayton’s 50th birthday and shopping the Kyle + Shahida brand.
Shahida Clayton and Kyle Richards are joined by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
Kyle + Shahida made its debut on the runway at New York Fashion Week in September 2019, where the cast of RHOBH brought down the house by walking the show in support of Richards. The Kyle + Shahida brand embraces opulent sustainable fabrics and materials along with colorful signature storyteller prints and patterns, providing fashion conversation pieces with a strong identity, anchored in bold colors and print-led design.
The current collection includes luxe loungewear, smoking jackets, and dusters in satin sheen solid colors or nature and wildlife inspired prints and patterns, outerwear, slip bias dresses, slinky pajamas, robes, and kimono sets.
Celebrity event attendees included: Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Sanela Diana Jenkins, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.