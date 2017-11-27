When 5-year-old Kym Karath sat on stairs of a movie set and sang, “The sun has gone to bed and so must I …” she etched herself into the world’s heart, as the tiniest member of the von Trapp family cast in the 1965 classic, The Sound of Music.

The little blonde occasionally sported an adorable frown as she painstakingly played Gretl, the youngest sibling in a real-life singing family that escaped Nazi Germany to Austria and eventually settled in the United States. On Dec. 8, Karath will once again take the stage this time at Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs to introduce a screening of the film and talk about her off-screen role now as co-founder of an enrichment organization for developmentally disabled adults. She’ll also discuss her screenplay, to be filmed in Paris soon. Proceeds from the screening, hosted by Filmmakers’ Gallery of Long Beach, will go toward the Aurelia Foundation and Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The screening in Palm Springs will strike even more of a nostalgic chord for Steven Roche and Paul Belsito of Filmmakers’ Gallery, who were friends of the late Charmian Carr, who played the oldest von Trapp daughter, Liesel. Carr passed away about a year ago. “Paul and I met Kym Karath at Charmian Carr’s home, when Charmy invited us to watch NBC’s The Sound of Music – Live! in 2013,” says Roche. “We stayed in touch with Kym and wanted to help raise funds and awareness for her Aurelia Foundation. We’re thrilled that Kym will be our first guest for our Filmmakers’ Gallery Special Guest Series. Charmy was in our wedding party and sang ‘Edelweiss.’ It was a special memory and one that we will never forget. The (Palm Springs) screening will be very emotional for Paul and I, since it will be the first time we’ve watched the film since Charmy’s passing.”