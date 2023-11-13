L.A. Designer Leah Ring Shows Creativity in Yucca Valley Home

As anyone who’s ever leapt into the great yonder of creative possibility will attest, the odds of going “splat” are good. But in the case of Los Angeles designer Leah Ring’s transformation of a ramshackle, 1950s Yucca Valley homestead, the goods are, well, splat. As if, she says, bags of paint and glitter were dropped from a great height above what was an almost-forgotten place: two-and-a-half acres of unadulterated desert where a cluster of four flimsy structures looked like “you could just blow them down,” á la the Big Bad Wolf.

Even so, Ring envisioned a weekend retreat of outlandish color and charisma — a laboratory of experiments in postmodernism — to share with her husband, artist Adam de Boer. “I wanted to play around with ideas that no client would ever let me try,” says Ring, the founder of the design studio Another Human, where furniture resembles bent-out-of-shape paper clips and wall sconces parody psychedelic protozoa.