Making History in L.A.

Director Gregorio Davila wants people to watch his documentary, L.A. A Queer History, at the upcoming Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival, because it’s more than just a gay story.

“We've contributed to the fabric of America and everything in it, just as much as anyone else has,” Davila says. “This is an American story just as much as any other American story as well. Hopefully people will realize and see that; maybe they will be more open-minded.”

Viewers will have a one-time opportunity to see Davila’s director’s cut at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 during the festival’s first weekend of in-person films being shown at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Davila notes “with the director’s cut, the audience will see the film in the way I see the movie and the events. This might be the only screening of this version of the film. He is calling this cut “a sneak peek of what the movie can be.”

Davila, who grew up in Hemet, believes the film shines the spotlight on the West coast gay movement when more historical references tend to point to the Stonewall Inn in New York City.