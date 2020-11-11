Making La Plaza

A thriving shopping center with charming stores and popular eateries such as Farm and Tyler’s Burgers, La Plaza has been the heart and soul of downtown Palm Springs for 84 years and counting. It came to life Nov. 1, 1936, the result of Harry J. Williams’ doodle on the back of an envelope. The architect had come to Palm Springs from Dayton, Ohio, a year earlier to design the Carnell Building (184–196 N. Palm Canyon Drive). Julia Carnell, a civic leader and philanthropist whose husband was the comptroller of National Cash Register, invited Williams back to design the open-air shopping and entertainment center in what would become the heart of town.

Carnell was bullish on the project, allocating $1 million and re-enlisting Williams, who had designed NCR’s offices. Williams transformed turned his sketch into a rendering that included a retail center with 38 shops, 21 bungalows, eight penthouses, chauffeurs’ quarters, a 600-seat theater, and a 150-car underground garage. It even had a chapel.