Back in the Saddle

One phone call and a signature to a $5 million check allowed former Palm Springs City Council member J.R. Roberts to stand before the 1936 La Plaza Theatre on Oct. 20 and announce, “We’re back” in downtown Palm Springs.

That exclamation means efforts to restore the historic theater have taken a dramatic shift from a virtual standstill imposed by the coronavirus pandemic over the past 19 months to full throttle. Emmy award-winning television director, producer, and writer David C. Lee’s single donation has reenergized not only Roberts, but the whole campaign. Additional donations will be sought to fully fund the restoration process, which may require $10 - $12 million to complete.

“This is an enormous change and this guy is wonderful,” Roberts says. “He's doing it for no promotion, for nothing. He simply wants this to happen. I'm kind of blown away by it. It still makes me nervous to have a donation like this, you know? I'm really excited.”

Lee, whose best-known work was on the sitcoms like The Jefferson, Cheers, and Fraiser, has received 18 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations and won nine times. A native of Claremont, California, Lee bought the former Dinah Shore home in 2002 in Palm Springs and sold it to a group of real estate agents in 2009. Leonardo DiCaprio bought the home in 2014 and it’s currently a vacation rental and also listed for sale at $8.6 million by realtor.com.