Upscale Art

After an eight-month pandemic-related delay, La Quinta Art Celebration will return for a special four-day run over Veteran’s Day Weekend, Nov. 11-14.

Presented by SCOPE Events, LLC, and with the City of La Quinta as premiere sponsor, the Coachella Valley’s signature art event will have the La Quinta Civic Center as a backdrop. The hours for this fall show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The event will be an outdoor showcase of 200 world-class, jury-selected artists hailing from 32 states and five countries to exhibit their original artworks. Their styles range from classical to whimsical and span 12 media categories including: 2D mixed nedia, 3D mixed media, ceramics, digital art, drawing & pastel, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.