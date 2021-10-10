La Quinta Art Celebration

Upscale Art

La Quinta Art Celebration will return for a special four-day run over Veteran’s Day Weekend with upscale amenities including gourmet dining.

La Quinta Art Celebration

La Quinta Art Celebration will present the works of 200 world-class, jury-selected artists hailing from 32 states and five countries.
After an eight-month pandemic-related delay, La Quinta Art Celebration will return for a special four-day run over Veteran’s Day Weekend, Nov. 11-14.

Presented by SCOPE Events, LLC, and with the City of La Quinta as premiere sponsor, the Coachella Valley’s signature art event will have the La Quinta Civic Center as a backdrop. The hours for this fall show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The event will be an outdoor showcase of 200 world-class, jury-selected artists hailing from 32 states and five countries to exhibit their original artworks. Their styles range from classical to whimsical and span 12 media categories including: 2D mixed nedia, 3D mixed media, ceramics, digital art, drawing & pastel, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.

The La Quinta Civic Center will be the backdrop for this special art show.

For this special show, SCOPE Events has been able to bring famed bronze sculptor, Jim Budish, back to La Quinta after a five-year hiatus from art shows.

To complement the art experience, the celebration will offer patrons a variety of upscale amenities that include live music, gourmet dining from popular local restaurants, and premium top-shelf beverages.

Daily live entertainment will feature favorite local performers Scott Carter (9 a.m. to noon on the Amphitheater stage) and Michael Anthony Gagliardi (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ketel One Oasis Lounge). Headlining on the Amphitheater stage from 1-4 p.m. are Southern California music legends, Rideshare (Friday), The Smooth Brothers (Saturday), and The Art of Sax (Sunday).
In 2022, La Quinta Art Celebration will resume its early spring schedule March 3-6 (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

La Quinta Civic Center is located at 78495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta. Event hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is $20 for 1 day, or $25 for a multi-day pass. Children under 12 are free. Parking options include free parking throughout La Quinta, paid self-parking for $10, or valet for $15.

Visit LaQuintaArtCelebration.org.

