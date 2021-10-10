Upscale Art

La Quinta Art Celebration will present the works of 200 world-class, jury-selected artists hailing from 32 states and five countries.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY AMYHARTSTUDIOS.COM
After an eight-month pandemic-related delay, La Quinta Art Celebration will return for a special four-day run over Veteran’s Day Weekend, Nov. 11-14.
Presented by SCOPE Events, LLC, and with the City of La Quinta as premiere sponsor, the Coachella Valley’s signature art event will have the La Quinta Civic Center as a backdrop. The hours for this fall show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The event will be an outdoor showcase of 200 world-class, jury-selected artists hailing from 32 states and five countries to exhibit their original artworks. Their styles range from classical to whimsical and span 12 media categories including: 2D mixed nedia, 3D mixed media, ceramics, digital art, drawing & pastel, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.
For this special show, SCOPE Events has been able to bring famed bronze sculptor, Jim Budish, back to La Quinta after a five-year hiatus from art shows.
To complement the art experience, the celebration will offer patrons a variety of upscale amenities that include live music, gourmet dining from popular local restaurants, and premium top-shelf beverages.
In 2022, La Quinta Art Celebration will resume its early spring schedule March 3-6 (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
La Quinta Civic Center is located at 78495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta. Event hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is $20 for 1 day, or $25 for a multi-day pass. Children under 12 are free. Parking options include free parking throughout La Quinta, paid self-parking for $10, or valet for $15.
Visit LaQuintaArtCelebration.org.