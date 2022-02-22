Second to None

La Quinta Art Celebration will mark its return in 2022 as the No. 1 Fine Art & Craft Event in the Nation by Greg Lawler’s Art Fair SourceBook “Elite 10” Fine Art Events 2022”.

The top-ranked art event will be held March 3-6 at the La Quinta Civic Center. Event hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking options include self-paid for $10 and valet $15. To avoid long lines at the gate, purchase tickets online. Covid-19 protocol will require temperature checks at the gate and masks for the unvaccinated are requested. Admission is $20, or $30 for a multi-day pass. Children under 12 are free.

The No. 1 ranking is based on average sales as reported per fine art exhibitor as well as artist’s evaluation of the venue, sophistication of art patrons, artist’s amenities and overall experience at the event. Other art events recognized in the Top Ten are Armonk Outdoor Art Show, Cherry Creek Arts Festival, and Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

“We are delighted to be ranked No. 1. It further motivates us to continue producing a spectacular and fresh show. It is important to continue what is working well while enhancing each show with new creative elements,” says Paul Anderson, event producer.

One of the new elements at the upcoming March event is a designated Emerging Artists area thanks to a collaboration with local non-profit, Old Town Artisan Studio. Ten emerging artists will have the opportunity to showcase their original work at a nationally ranked art event. The Emerging Artists will be mentored and supported with their first time showing at the La Quinta Art Celebration.

“It is an honor and joy for us to partner with the La Quinta Art Celebration and the new Emerging Artist Program! The new Emerging Artist Show fits perfectly with our mission - giving promising artists the opportunity to pursue their passion of creating and sharing art with the community. We could not be more excited for this partnership,” says Victory Grund, president of Old Town Artisan Studios.

Starting in 2022, La Quinta Art Celebration will be held twice annually at the La Quinta Civic Center – the first weekend of March and Veteran’s Day weekend in November. This signature art event hosts 200 world-class, jury-selected artists representing 34 states and abroad in 11 fine art and craft mediums.

