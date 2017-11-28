Then the funding ran out with the current administration. Her website, Beyond the Fringe Clothing, tells the story of her travels as well as showcases her artwork.

During those years, Wilkerson created her own batiks on cloth, and later on paper that reflected her ex patriot life. “Batik is kind of a vanishing art because of all the time involved,” says Wilkerson. “It’s a detailed process that takes multiple steps with dyes and wax.”

Her batiks depicted her time spent in those countries, anywhere from one to five years. Many of them depicted mosques and other buildings and also the women she worked with. She sold those images to expatriates and ambassadors. Now she has hundreds of images on her computer that reflected that time.

Since her move to La Quinta, Wilkerson has been doing more nontraditional batiks on paper. Cityscapes, as she calls them, reflect the buildings in La Quinta and other desert cities. They are collected by many locals, including La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans. During the studio tour, Wilkerson often gives batik demonstrations in her studio. “Wax and dyes can be messy, but people appreciate batiks more when they see how it’s done,” she says.