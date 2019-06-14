A New Day for La Quinta Arts Foundation

The festival continued to grow in lockstep with the city, “periodically reinventing itself and relocating four times over the years before landing at La Quinta Civic Center in 2005,” according to the organization’s online statement. The meandering paths along rolling spans of lush greenery and relaxing water features created a distinctive and uniquely La Quinta environment for patrons, vendors, and the 220 exhibiting artists and propelled the event to national acclaim.

Over this period, the festival consistently ranked among the top 10 in the country. In five of the last seven years, Greg Lawler’s Art Fair SourceBook, the revered guide for juried art and craft events in the United States, ranked La Quinta Arts Festival the nation’s No. 1 fine art and craft festival.

The festival also served as the springboard for LQAF to create many other cultural events and programs in the city, including Art Under the Umbrellas, La Quinta Blues & Brews, Splendor in the Glass, and Art on the Plaza at La Quinta Resort as well as a variety of exhibitions, tours, and even another art festival, Desert Plein Air. Many artists living and working in La Quinta came to the area as a result of their participation in foundation events.

Festival proceeds have also enabled LQAF to award more than $1.3 million in scholarships to Coachella Valley students studying visual arts in college. LQAF will continue to fund the scholarship program.

According to the statement, which also thanks the city, sponsors, volunteers, and artists “The festival has fulfilled its original intent and also gained national recognition” and will now look to new opportunities as the vision for the downtown village becomes fully realized.