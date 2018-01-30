La Quinta Arts Festival has captured the No, 1 ranking in the nation for both judging categories, Fine Art and Fine Craft, by Greg Lawler’s Art Fair SourceBook.

The ranking is based on the 2017 event, which broke records for attendance and art sales.

Since 1993, Art Fair SourceBook has been collecting and analyzing sales and anecdotal data for more than 1,500 fine art and fine craft shows annually. Art Fair SourceBook’s resources and tools assist artists in selecting shows and venues appropriate for their work in order to maximize their earnings.

“It is rare to capture the top spot in both Fine Art and Fine Craft competing against so many events across the United States,” says Christi Salamone, president and CEO of La Quinta Arts Foundation, producer of the festival. “La Quinta Arts Festival has claimed the No. 1 honor four times in the last six years, and now, twice for both categories.”

In Fine Art, La Quinta bested competing shows in Colorado, Virginia, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, and Oregon. The top 10 events in Fine Craft placed La Quinta ahead of the Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show, and One of a Kind in Chicago.

“This award validates the consistent high quality of participating artists and patrons who appreciate their offerings,” Salamone says.

The 36th La Quinta Arts Festival is slated March 1-4, at La Quinta Civic Center Campus. For more information and tickets, visit LQAF.com.