La Quinta: Savor Its New Dining, Shopping, Art and Entertainment

La Quinta commercial vacancies continue to be low — as low as 2.9 percent along Highway 111 and between 5 to 6 percent elsewhere — much lower than the 10 percent national average, with the bulk of the vacancies being professional office space as more entrepreneurs choose to work from home.

Entering the year of “perfect vision,” La Quinta officials have their focus on the progress at SilverRock and the future of the important Highway 111 corridor. But it’s not just their vision. They’ve sought input from business owners and residents on what they want to see.

“We wanted to know what customers and business owners would envision as an upgrade to Highway 111. What changes need to be made so the corridor doesn’t get stuck in the past?” said Carlos Flores, La Quinta Senior Planner. The results of the vision statement from the surveys and workshops will be available at Hwy111LQ.com this October.

On a scale of 1 to 10, what’s happening in La Quinta is off-the-charts wow. You might even say it’s magical. With a soft opening this past September and a grand opening slated for Oct. 31, Marvyn’s Magic Theater has transformed 6,000 square feet of the old Lumpy’s building on Washington Street into a 127–seat mini Las Vegas–style theater to bring world-class magic, comedy and variety entertainment to La Quinta.

Entrepreneur and financier Gary Beutler, a La Quinta resident, has been asking his magician friend, Jeff Hobson, for years when he wanted to open his own room. “I’ve turned him down for 12 years straight,” Hobson said. “I was always under contract or touring, but this past year, I came to visit and was totally enthralled with La Quinta. I love the people, the feel and the energy and decided to move.” Hobson left his lucrative gig with The Illusionists — the best-selling magic show in the world — and his home in Las Vegas and moved to La Quinta to serve as director and producer of Marvyn’s Magic Theater. The theater is named in honor of La Quinta resident Marvyn Roy, aka Mr. Electric, who at 94 still performs magic and has mentored some of the industry’s greats.