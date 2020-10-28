La Quinta: The Foresight to Prepare, The Compassion to Care, The Creativity to Dare

A successful pandemic opening

Having served their unique teas and chocolate treats at festivals throughout the West Coast for years, Jodie and Joshua Smith, a sister and brother team, decided to open a permanent Coachella Valley location. Residents of La Quinta, they spent more than a year looking valley-wide to find the right spot for Cali Rosina Tea & Chocolate. They opened their cafe on March 9 in Old Town La Quinta. “It’s been an up and down roller coaster opening just a week before everything shut down,” said Jodie. “Fortunately, we were able to stay open as an essential business.”

Having just taken a personal loan to start the business and with no prior brick and mortar history, they were not eligible for any other loans. “It’s been trying at times because of COVID, but overall, I feel like we’ve gotten a big embrace from the La Quinta community,” said Jodie. “I’ve always loved it here. It’s a creative, artsy, family-oriented community with a mountain vibe. And we have something unique to offer our community. It was worth the wait in retrospect,” she added.

Foresight for contingency

In 2016, the La Quinta City Council had the foresight to set aside $10 million for potential future economic issues. “We pulled $1.5 million out in late March to help local businesses,” said Gilbert Villalpando, assistant to the city manager. “We can’t help everyone, but we did what we could to keep businesses thriving.” City efforts included the “Open for Business” banner program, zero-interest economic relief loans of up to $20,000, a rebate program to help cover COVID-19-related supplies and an alfresco program. The alfresco program offers ongoing assistance with grants of up to $20,000 for any businesses, not just restaurants, that want to expand or create outdoor patios.

RD RNNR was one of the first to take advantage of the alfresco program with a grant toward their attractive pergola shade cover and enclosed patio project. The covered area will provide seating for about 40 people to enjoy the desert ambiance by day and twinkle lights by night. Construction should be complete this fall.