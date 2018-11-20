At SilverRock, construction is underway for the long-awaited luxury hotels — Montage and Pendry, a golf clubhouse, 29 single-family homes and 66 condominiums as well as a 14-acre community park. Featuring soothing water features and kitchen facilities to accommodate catered events, the park will provide a scenic venue for concerts, movies, festivals, hotel events, and just hanging out. This will be the 17th park in the city. “We’re moving quickly on the park,” said Perez. “Our goal is to have it ready by March 2020. Should the La Quinta Arts Festival want to hold their event there, we want to have it ready.”

Other new hotels will include a 108-room, four-story Residence Inn just east of Costco on Highway 111, slated for construction in January 2019, and a proposed boutique hotel called Jefferson Square Hotel, which will transform the Fresh and Easy building into a 160-room hotel along with enclosed retail shops and an indoor farmer’s market. This project by Thailand-based CCD Hotel & Resorts is their first development in the United States.

In France, there are 30,000 roundabouts – one per every 45 intersections. In the United States that number is only one per every 1,118 intersections. Americans don’t typically love roundabouts, but they are wonderful for slowing things down and getting people to enjoy the journey, especially as many incorporate public art into the installation. But most importantly, they save lives. According to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts reduce injury crashes by 75 percent over a traffic signal.

This past November, the city staged Village Make — an interactive “pop-up” event to give residents a visual of coming improvements — and received an award from the American Planning Association for this event. Funded by a $7.4 million grant from California’s Active Transportation Program, an additional five roundabouts will make the Village friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists and give La Quinta the distinct honor of having the most roundabouts in the desert with 11 of them. Completion is slated for 2020.