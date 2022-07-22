Desert Disco: Riley and Parker

When this charismatic duo met while working at a resort in La Jolla, they bonded over running and arranged a first date participating in the Carlsbad Half Marathon. “We ran the whole race side by side and have been inseparable ever since,” says Parker, who popped the question 974 days later in front of both of their families in Hawaii. (“We are a bit over the top and have kept track of the exact number of days,” he says.)

After a 565-day engagement, the pair said “I do” at La Quinta Resort & Club amid a storybook scene bursting with flowers and disco balls and little nods to their meet-cute in the hotel, like dinner menus designed to look like do not disturb signs.