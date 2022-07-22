Desert Disco: Riley and Parker

When this charismatic duo met while working at a resort in La Jolla, they bonded over running and arranged a first date participating in the Carlsbad Half Marathon. “We ran the whole race side by side and have been inseparable ever since,” says Parker, who popped the question 974 days later in front of both of their families in Hawaii. (“We are a bit over the top and have kept track of the exact number of days,” he says.)
After a 565-day engagement, the pair said “I do” at La Quinta Resort & Club amid a storybook scene bursting with flowers and disco balls and little nods to their meet-cute in the hotel, like dinner menus designed to look like do not disturb signs.
“We have always enjoyed vacations in the desert and loved the idea of celebrating for years to come at La Quinta Resort with our family.”
—Parker
These days, the bride works as a wedding planner, so dreamy details were a given. “She has always known exactly what she wants,” Parker shares. “One week into the engagement, she already had her dream dress decided on and my tuxedo picked out.”
Great live music was a must at La Quinta Resort & Club. They hired a ukulele player for the ceremony and cocktail hour — reminiscent of the proposal — and for the reception, they worked with Dart Collective to lock in The Shrines, a groovy L.A.-based yacht rock and funk revival group. Their first dance song: “Obsessed” by Dan and Shay.
Looking back on the planning process, the best part, Parker says, was doing it together. The worst part was navigating pandemic-related worries, but in the end, they tied the knot on their preferred date at their venue of choice. “If you can plan a wedding during a pandemic, then you can do anything together!”
Design and planning by Aubrey Huffmann of Details Darling; florals by Layered Vintage; band via Dart Collective; glam by KG Hair and Makeup.