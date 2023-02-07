Historic La Quinta Resort & Club Looks Toward the Future of Cocktails at Twenty 6

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY LA QUINTA RESORT & CLUB
Unlike La Quinta Resort & Club’s earliest guests — known to discreetly pour verboten spirits in their orange juice to create Citrus Blossoms during Prohibition — modern visitors love the ever-evolving list of innovative cocktails they can now ﬁnd at all the hotel’s restaurants.
Twenty 6, the resort’s modern American bistro, beckons patrons from the ground ﬂoor with tempting libations, a newly remodeled art deco dining area with ample sunlight, a lively sports bar with ﬂat-screen TVs, and a robust food menu. It’s named for the year the property opened, 1926.
Serving comfort classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Twenty 6 is perhaps best known for its takes on eggs Benedict, prepared one of three ways: with classic Canadian bacon, Scottish smoked salmon, or portobello mushrooms, all served on a toasted English muffin and drizzled with homemade hollandaise sauce. Pair any with the modern Grapefruit Spritz mixed with lemon and prosecco, and brunch gets even better.
Salads, burgers, flatbreads, and shareables like buffalo cauliflower round out the afternoon and evening offerings. All dishes are made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, which means that while guests can always rely on ﬁnding their favorite meals on the menu, they can also ﬁnd innovative and creative combinations that quickly become new favorites.
Whether it’s brunch, happy hour, or an elegant dinner you crave, Twenty 6 ensures every moment is delicious.