Historic La Quinta Resort & Club Looks Toward the Future of Cocktails at Twenty 6

Unlike La Quinta Resort & Club’s earliest guests — known to discreetly pour verboten spirits in their orange juice to create Citrus Blossoms during Prohibition — modern visitors love the ever-evolving list of innovative cocktails they can now ﬁnd at all the hotel’s restaurants.

Twenty 6, the resort’s modern American bistro, beckons patrons from the ground ﬂoor with tempting libations, a newly remodeled art deco dining area with ample sunlight, a lively sports bar with ﬂat-screen TVs, and a robust food menu. It’s named for the year the property opened, 1926.

Serving comfort classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Twenty 6 is perhaps best known for its takes on eggs Benedict, prepared one of three ways: with classic Canadian bacon, Scottish smoked salmon, or portobello mushrooms, all served on a toasted English muffin and drizzled with homemade hollandaise sauce. Pair any with the modern Grapefruit Spritz mixed with lemon and prosecco, and brunch gets even better.