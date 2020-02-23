Let’s Ace It

Kevin Connolly, director of tennis at La Quinta Resort & Club, serves up three simple ways to get the tennis ball to bounce your way this season. @letsgodowntothetenniscourt

Swing Into Action

“In all sports, even professionals start with a warm up. NBA basketball players always begin with lay ups — and tennis is no different. Warming up in the short court around the service line is a great way to make solid contact while focusing on consistency and control.”

Be a Control Freak

“Once you back up to the baseline, being cooperative with your hitting partner builds on consistency. A good, fun goal is to hit between 10 to 20 shots without a miss, ensuring you connect with every tennis ball on one bounce. This will make for a great workout, too!”

Get a Move On

“When you are ready to play, it’s all about direction. Once you’ve built consistency, move your opponent around the court. You want them running like a puppy chasing a ball. Power is the last thing to focus on.

The harder you hit the tennis ball, the bigger chance for mistakes.“



