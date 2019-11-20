Explore La Quinta

La Quinta is where art-filled public spaces nestle amid spectacular hiking trails and world-class golf courses, opening the door to a vareity of things to do in the city.
SilverRock Resort
79179 Ahmanson Lane
760-777-8884
silverrock.org
SilverRock’s Arnold Palmer Classic Course, designed by the King himself, has long been one of the valley’s most engaging public plays. The 2008–2011 host of the annual Bob Hope Classic tournament (now the Desert Classic) continues to play at a lofty level befitting its Santa Rosa Mountain surrounds.
Now in the process of a long-anticipated $420 million enhancement project across the celebrated grounds, a back nine rework has allotted space for two new high-end hotels, a resort village, and a 71,000-square-foot conference center.
The upgrades to the latter half of the brawny, 7,239-yard course became an instant desert sensation, with highlights including a new par-3 11th hole testing over water to a long putting surface; a fresh par-5 12th with forced carry over water from the back tees; and a drivable par-4 home hole with strategic placement of ample mid-fairway sand.
Before or after your round, the on-site (and dog-friendly) SilverRock Grill remains an East Valley breakfast and lunch gem, with inviting hillside surrounds and affordable pricing (nothing over $15).
Get ready to rock.
PGA West, known as the western home of golf in America, hosts the first PGA Tour event of the season, the annual Desert Classic. The residential country club, which offers golf for the public, houses courses designed by some of the sport’s greats, including Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus, and Greg Norman. pgawest.com
La Quinta Cove Hiking
Corner of Calle Tecate
and Avenida Ramirez
playinlaquinta.com
Several trails cut through the Cove’s breathtaking desert landscape, allowing trekkers to choose their own adventure: The Cove to Lake Trail is best for beginning bikers and hikers, while the Boo Hoff and Palm Oasis routes appeal to more experienced explorers. Walking the dog? Stick to strolling Bear Creek Path, with a relaxing stop at Cove Oasis. Local nonprofit Friends of the Desert Mountains offers free night hikes here, teaching locals and visitors alike about the area’s history and wildlife — and you might even spot a scorpion caught in your docent’s black-light beam. Whether you’re wandering by the light of the moon or under the midday sun, gear up with sturdy close-toed shoes and plenty of water.
Fritz-Burns Skatepark
Fritz-Burns Park
78107 Ave. 52
760-771-4347
laquintaca.gov
For almost 15 years, a handful of metal ramps at Fritz-Burns Park served as the playground for La Quinta’s Tony Hawk acolytes and X Games enthusiasts. Then in 2018, during a parkwide renovation, the city elected to spring for a new concrete skate zone. With smooth transitions, a tricky grind rail, and other fun features, the 2,500-square-foot park is a favorite hangout for boarders from dawn to dusk. Skaters seeking ample space for carving and kickflips should head to the La Quinta X Park, a brand-new concrete jungle clocking in at 32,000 square feet and designed with input from local skaters, including La Quinta resident Eduardo Lomeli.
3 questions
Eduardo Lomeli
Local skater
1. Tips for beginning skaters?
Just go out and do it. You’re going to fall down — it’s inevitable — but once you fall down, you know you can get back up.
2. Favorite spots to hang out in La Quinta?
The Oasis trails are really nice, [and] I like Sam’s Sushi. Old Town has some cool thrift stores.
3. How do you define desert life?
It’s just chilled and laid-back. There’s plenty of stuff to do, places to go — like the skate park.
Marvyn’s Magic Theater
46630 Washington St.
833-627-8967
marvynsmagictheater.com
Abracadabra! Named after magician Marvyn Roy (also known as Mr. Electric, thanks to the lightbulb-based illusions he began developing in the 1950s), this performance space places mystifying feats and death-defying stunts on center stage. Owner Jeff Hobson knows sleight of hand like the back of his hand: The professional stage magician starred as the wily (and hilarious) Trickster in the Broadway magic show The Illusionists. He curates a thrilling show roster of the most talked-about sorcerers from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and beyond.
10 art installations
La Quinta offers more than 100 art installations; start exploring here.
1. Roadrunner
by Don Kennell (2017)
Jefferson Street and Avenue 52 (above)
2. Hydra
by John Cuevas (2019)
Main Street and Avenida La Fonda
3. Volta
by John Cuevas (2018)
La Quinta Library, 78275 Calle Tampico (right)
4. Sun and Moonbeam
by Louis De Martino (1992)
Civic Center Campus, 78495 Calle Tampico
5. Historic Mural
by Andre Blanche (2007)
La Quinta Museum, 77885 Ave. Montezuma
6. 9/11 Memorial
by Robert Radi (2013)
Civic Center Campus, 78495 Calle Tampico
7. T-Rex
by Ricardo Breceda (2016)
La Quinta Library, 78275 Calle Tampico
8. La Quinta
by Daryl Thetford (2018)
La Quinta Library, 78275 Calle Tampico
9. Colibiri
by Don Kennell (2019)
Avenida La Fonda and Desert Club Drive
10. Chromaplex
by Chris Sanchez (2019)
La Quinta Library, 78275 Calle Tampico
Artist John Cuevas