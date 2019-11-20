Explore La Quinta

SilverRock Resort

79179 Ahmanson Lane

760-777-8884

silverrock.org

SilverRock’s Arnold Palmer Classic Course, designed by the King himself, has long been one of the valley’s most engaging public plays. The 2008–2011 host of the annual Bob Hope Classic tournament (now the Desert Classic) continues to play at a lofty level befitting its Santa Rosa Mountain surrounds.

Now in the process of a long-anticipated $420 million enhancement project across the celebrated grounds, a back nine rework has allotted space for two new high-end hotels, a resort village, and a 71,000-square-foot conference center.

The upgrades to the latter half of the brawny, 7,239-yard course became an instant desert sensation, with highlights including a new par-3 11th hole testing over water to a long putting surface; a fresh par-5 12th with forced carry over water from the back tees; and a drivable par-4 home hole with strategic placement of ample mid-fairway sand.

Before or after your round, the on-site (and dog-friendly) SilverRock Grill remains an East Valley breakfast and lunch gem, with inviting hillside surrounds and affordable pricing (nothing over $15).

Get ready to rock.