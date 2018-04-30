Lake Arrowhead

The Lake Arrowhead experience begins with the drive, with sweeping vistas and plenty of stately A-frames to view along the way. Start with a hearty brunch and a cup of Intelligentsia coffee at Belgian Waffle Works and snag a few souvenirs to go (such as the signature waffle mix and jams). Walk it off by perusing the shops at Lake Arrowhead Village, which range from Coach to purveyors of candy apples and everything in between. Hop aboard the Lake Arrowhead Queen Boat Tour for a scenic excursion on the water, or test your grit on water skis or a wakeboard. The McKenzie Water Ski School, founded in 1946, offers lessons for all ages. Distract the kids with carnival rides and mini golf at Lollipop Park or enjoy a free outdoor concert at Center Stage every weekend from May through September. Be sure to pack plenty of sunscreen