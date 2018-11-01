While casting his new film, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, writer-director Fede Alvarez pored over a pile of indistinguishable audition tapes. He was looking for his Ed Needham, a tech wiz working for the National Security Agency and the latest to track hacker Lisbeth Salander, of Dragon Tattoo fame. “Everybody went for the same kind of thing,” he says. “Nerdy, you know, in a button-up shirt.” That seems like the obvious choice for a young security agent and computer engineer. But the Uruguayan filmmaker, known for his blood-drenched 2013 remake of the ’80s horror flick Evil Dead and 2016’s original thriller Don’t Breathe, doesn’t care for the expected. Alvarez nods to the controversial choice of lead Claire Foy, who takes a severe departure from her Emmy-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series The Crown to play Salander — early reviews questioned his decision, but dispute dissipated with the reveal of the first trailer, in which Foy virtually dissolves into character.

“I prefer the counterintuitive,” Alvarez explains. “Anybody in the audience could be directing the film if it’s so obvious. You have to find something that you earn your salary with.” For the role of Needham, he needed an actor who could hold his own against Foy and bring an equal level of depth to the movie-long chase. Button-up not required.

Then Alvarez watched Lakeith Stanfield’s submission.

Typical of the video shorts Stanfield (somewhat notoriously) shares and deletes on social media, his take sidestepped the contrived in favor of a stripped-back reading. In the clip, Alvarez recalls, Stanfield recites his lines in a tracksuit, speaking with his natural “swag.”

“I was like, ‘Whoa, what is this?’ ” he says. “It was completely different. He didn’t try to be an NSA computer engineer. He was his own version of it, what he imagined it would be if he were that person.”

In that moment, Stanfield pocketed the part.