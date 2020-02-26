Speed Demon

There is a Lamborghini dealership in the Coachella Valley, in Rancho Mirage. But the sight of one of the charging bull brand’s range-topping, cocaine white, roofless, Aventador SVJ Roadsters charging up the Palms to Pines Highway at full roar is still enough to cause a bit of local mayhem. Teenage boys in a Mini Cooper roll down their windows, phones in hand, and shout, “Lamborghini car!” An elderly woman walking a teacup poodle in front of her midcentury modern condo complex pulls the dog’s leash tight and the tiny furball leaps into her scrawny tanned arms. A middle-aged lady in a middle-aged Ford pickup revs her engine at a stoplight, and when the light turns green, attempts to drag race.

She does not win. Few vehicles could. The Aventador SVJ Roadster accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in fewer than 3 seconds en route to a top speed of 217 mph. Credit the 759 horsepower produced by the screaming 12-cylinder engine mounted behind the cramped two-seat cabin. For reference, that’s more power than that produced by five Volkswagen Golf hatchbacks, a notable fact not just because, wow, that’s a lot of power, but also because the Volkswagen Group owns the Lamborghini brand.

However, the Aventador SVJ Roadster is no “people’s car,” the literal translation of volks wagen. It is, instead, an exercise in profligate and exclusive excess — precisely what makes it so enjoyable. Only 900 copies of this topless wonder will be produced globally. And the model acts as the swan song for the Aventador nameplate, a piece of wedgy, chiseled, automotive lunacy that has been the Italian carmaker’s super supercar for almost a decade.