Surrounded by VIP clients and Lamborghini executives, indiGO Auto Group celebrated the official grand opening of its newest dealership – Lamborghini Rancho Mirage.

In a newly constructed facility reflective of Lamborghini’s modern and cutting-edge aesthetic elements, attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and of course, cars. On display for guests to see and feel, first-hand, was Lamborghini’s flagship V12-engined Aventador S, Urus super SUV and various Huracan models.

To celebrate the new facility, which boasts service technology, hospitality lounges, a “fitting lounge” for customization of colors, materials and trim samples, and an overall 360-degree retail experience, indiGO Auto Group was also joined by Alessandro Farmeschi, Lamborghini’s chief executive Officer of the Americas Region.

“With its growing automotive community, Rancho Mirage serves as the ideal location to expand Lamborghini’s presence in Southern California, especially within the Coachella Valley,” said Farmeschi. “The area encompassing Rancho Mirage contains some of the world’s best driving roads, from the long straightaways of the low desert to the exhilarating Alpine curves of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains. It’s a driver’s paradise and a perfect environment to enjoy Lamborghini. “

Located on indiGO Auto group’s 10-acre luxury automotive campus in Rancho Mirage, Lamborghini Rancho Mirage now serves as the campus’ ninth brand, accompanying Audi, Bentley, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, McLaren and Rolls Royce Motor Cars.

