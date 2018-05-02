The Vault at Bighorn, Southern California’s premium vehicle showroom, became the perfect platform for an exclusive viewing of Lamborghini’s official desert debut of the URUS, the world’s first Super Sport utility vehicle, on April 27.

Guests were invited to view and photograph the URUS, which was officially released in late 2017, and described as having “a super sports car soul with the functionality of an SUV.” Attendees also enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and entertainment.

“As the desert’s first Lamborghini dealership, indiGO Auto Group is honored to make its official debut with the Lamborghini URUS, a truly sleek vehicle that takes this legendary and innovative brand into new territory,” said Todd Blue, founder and CEO of indiGO Auto Group, which has four dealerships including Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs.

“With the continued success of our Lamborghini Houston dealership, we’re excited to bring Lamborghini’s revolutionary design and tradition of luxury to our current and future customers in the California region,” he added.

In February, indiGO Auto Group announced that Lamborghini Rancho Mirage would join the Desert European Motorcars Campus as its 10th brand, accompanying Audi, Bentley, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Rolls Royce Motor Cars and Aston Martin. The new Lamborghini showroom will be complete in May, joining the newly renovated Aston Martin Rancho Mirage and McLaren Rancho Mirage showrooms.

indiGO Auto Group

71387 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

855-502-2598

indigoautogroup.com

Gallery photos by Loretta Vlach