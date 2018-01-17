PSL: How did you become involved in Modernism Week?

O’Donnell: I became involved with Modernism Week in its infancy to help introduce my students from College of the Desert to the architectural legacy here. It was important to continue the diffusion and awareness of modern design.

PSL: How has Modernism Week affected your own career?

O’Donnell: We have been fortunate to have had a range of opportunities with Modernism Week. The most rewarding was the experiences with my College of the Desert Students. For several years we created objects to display at the Modernism Week Show and Sale. These objects ranged from beautifully crafted mail boxes to modern bird houses. All created to raise awareness of the local talent and to raise money for the College’s Architecture Club’s annual trip to Chicago! The exposure of future design professionals to our local Modernism Week phenomenon is priceless. We have also worked with grade school students from St. Theresa and have had them at my lectures and on the Signature Home tours. What’s more, with the gracious support of the homeowners, several of our residential projects have been featured on the Signature Home tours. [Notably a house at Desert Palisades completed for the 2017 event.]

PSL: You collaborated with the late architect Donald Wexler on several projects. What was it like to work with one of Palm Springs’ notable modernist masters?

O’Donnell: It was significant. I was at an early midpoint in my career, and Don was at the end of his. My career was establishing, with my office and practice growing. Both trained as modernist architects, we were able to work together as colleagues; Don collaborated as a mentor. He wanted, at that stage of his career, to stay creatively involved and continue to challenge his thinking. Our modern training allowed us to have an immediate and enduring connection.