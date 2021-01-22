Luxury Goes Off Road

“BOMBING RANGE,” the sign read. “Military bombing range beyond this point. Live unexploded ordinances may be present. NO TRESPASSING.”

Gulp.

The Anza Borrego desert is a harsh, desolate, seismically twitchy place that avails innumerable ways to die to anyone without capable means of traveling through it — especially when it’s 113 degrees outside — but inadvertently venturing into the Naval Air Facility El Centro’s bombing range and being missile-blasted by Maverick and Goose was one I hadn’t considered.

Fortunately, the bombers held their fire, so none of the auto scribes invited by Land Rover to test the mettle of its most anticipated new vehicle in decades would suffer such a fate that day. Indeed, no one seemed to be suffering much at all, nestled as we were inside the cushy cabins of the eight 2021 Defender 110 P400s to which each of us had been individually assigned that morning. Sure, Land Rover designers left some bolts exposed on some trim panels and included a structural magnesium cross-car beam to serve as a full-width “oh, shit” handle for your front passenger(s) — the new Defender is available with three front seats — when motoring along at some of the stomach-turning side angles the Defender can handle. But with such high-grade materials, glassy gauges, touchscreen controls, and a supple ride even off-road, there’s no mistaking this for anything but a luxury vehicle.