Land Rover’s Range Rover is an incredible machine. It can wade through hip-high water, clamber through muddy trails, surf atop sand dunes, and claw over boulders. It glides along the interstate like a Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham. And as sexy as it looks on the road, it looks even sexier off road. On the other hand, the big Brit is heavy and thirsty. And with a price tag that ranges from $86,645 to well over $200,000, it’s a pricey hunk of metal. There are, of course, options. The half-size-smaller Range Rover Sport is $20,000 cheaper but only 5 percent less corpulent. Way down the size and price scale is the sleek, nimble, and fuel-efficient Range Rover Evoque.

Here to fill the gap between the midget Evoque and the statuesque Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models is the all-new 2018 Range Rover Velar. The Velar is a proper, midsize crossover that shares its dirty parts with Jaguar’s delightful F-Pace SUV crossover — only with the Velar, the dirty parts are actually meant to get dirty. The Velar is more than right-sized and is sweet to drive, as capable off road as one would expect and absolutely stunning in design. If the geography and architecture in these photos looks familiar, it’s because Land Rover chose to host the Velar’s U.S. automotive media introduction in Palm Springs, where the vehicle’s modern design couldn’t have been more perfectly matched to the architecture.

• See related story: Sweet Sixty Five