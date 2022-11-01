A Play in Three Acts

It would rank as one of Frank Sinatra’s finest decisions, right up there with crusading to be cast in From Here to Eternity (1953) and recording “Strangers in the Night” at the height of the Beatles craze. His choice of personal surroundings was similar to those that have echoed throughout the Coachella Valley and spanned its modern history: residential landscapes that honor the abundance and variety of desert plant life.

There is something tastefully rugged and brutally elegant about desert landscaping done right. Landscape architects who know what they are doing intuitively understand the vital connections that exist between a home, its immediate surroundings, and its inhabitants.

Landscape architecture works on several levels. It’s not merely about plants; there are driveways, walkways, pools, fire pits, water features, barbecues, walls, and gates to consider.