Palm Springs Weekend: Lara Martin Gilarranz

Sunday Morning

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

The best part of the world’s largest rotating aerial tramway is when it ascends dramatic Chino Canyon. For about 10 minutes, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the valley floor. You’ll be surrounded by even more amazing views and natural beauty at the top. Bring a sweater along, even if it’s warm down below. You’ll thank me later.

• Note: The Tram is slated to reopen from its annual fall maintenance on Oct. 7. Check the Tram website for confirmation, pstramway.com.