It’s a big year for turning 60. Celebrating the big six-oh in 2018 are celebrities like Madonna, Ellen DeGeneres, Alec Baldwin, and Kevin Bacon. Here in the desert, another legend is enjoying a Diamond Jubilee: The Original Las Casuelas on North Palm Canyon.

On Feb. 1, the family-owned restaurant — opened in its current location in 1958 by Florencio Delgado and his wife, Mary (using his mother’s traditional Mexican recipes) — hosted a grand celebration that included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon. Mariachis played while guest enjoyed a host of delicious appetizers, drinks, and cake, a fitting fiesta for this timeless landmark

Owned and operated by Florencio’s children, the family business has expanded over the past seven decades to include three additional restaurants in the Coachella Valley.

Here’s to another 60 years!

The Original Las Casuelas

368 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-3213

theoriginallascasuelas.com