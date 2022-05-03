Celebrate the Tradition

Patrick Service can recall his mother making her way back to the kitchen at Las Casuelas Terrazza, mariachi band in tow, and dancing with the staff.

“It's really cool for the kitchen, because they're getting kicked,” Service says of the band serenading the staff on one of its busiest days of the year. “There’s just this moment when they're getting their butts kicked, and the mariachi's come in and play.”

That’s how they celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the legendary Palm Springs restaurant where four generations of the Delgado family have been serving dishes made from family recipes that first started to be enjoyed by Greater Palm Springs foodies in 1958 with the opening of the original Las Casuelas.

Mariachi Tesoro will open the Cinco de Mayo festivities at Las Casuals Terrazza starting at 11 a.m. May 5 and returns for a second set at 4:30 p.m.

“They're a riot,” Service says, “They just walk around, they serenade the kitchen. They serenade everybody. The baritone lead singer guy just walks around barrel-chested, and just belts out these loud, awesome tunes.They're fun.”

In between will be performing colorful folkloric dancers from Palm Springs High School, a tradition that happens a few times a year.

“We're big boosters and supporters of our local high school,” says Service. “They reached out to us a long time ago. We've had a good partnership with them. It provides them an opportunity to show off their incredible skills, and we're proud of our kids. So any way to include them in this and make their day special, I think is what we're all about.”

The party continues into the evening with Palm Springs Hot Rox, which will play from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

This will be the first Covid-restriction free Cinco de Mayo since 2019.

“The good news is that we built out that big patio space out front, so we don't have to put anybody indoors unless we really need to,” Service says. “We can accommodate any and everybody, if they want outdoors to enjoy the beautiful weather. We've got it. So you can party, and you can be safe.”

For more Cinco de Mayo celebrations, visit the Palm Springs Life online calendar.

• READ NEXT: Trio Restaurant Chef Phillip Martin Gives 3 Tips on Cooking at Home.