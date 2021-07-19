What’s your approach to making beer?

Sam: We brew really small batches — about two barrels, which is around 60 gallons. The average beer lasts one to three weeks for us. From day one, we’ve been brewing classic styles. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We wanna make sure it’s accessible — and drinkable — for everyone who comes in. We’re not doing anything avant garde.

Your space used to be an antique store. How did you create a brew system?

Sam: It’s a small footprint. We intentionally put in a smaller system. Frankly, we only ordered equipment that would fit through our door. When I was putting together our brewhouse, nothing could be wider than 38 inches.

How do you curate wine and beer from other breweries?

Rey: We have a growing natural wine selection, and Sam’s started making hard seltzers for those who don’t want a beer or are trying to cut back. We also listen to what people want. If someone comes in and says, “Hey, you guys should make a sour!” It might not be for us, but we’ll grab a sour from a cool brewery nearby and sell that.