Sweet Temptation

Casillas Bakeries

A row of perfectly weathered glass cabinets houses all the goods here. Stock up on the golden glazed sugar tostadas, which when smeared with jam could serve as south-of-the-border morning toast, as well as the brightly frosted conchas, a festive take on the panadería staple. For something whimsical, pick up yoyos, which look like their namesake: two small split spheres of raised sweet bread filled with and rolled in strawberry jelly, then rolled again in coconut. The Mexican mash-up of the cupcake and doughnut is perfect for kids’ birthday parties. When it comes to empanadas, head straight for the cream cheese-filled variety. And try the house specialty: the Jalapeño cheese roll, a hot and spicy Mexican interpretation of French loaf bread.

45228 Oasis St., Indio, 760-347-8341

Mi Tierra Panadería

The revolving door of repeat customers, says manager Nayely Lopez, is because of the softness of their breads, such as the pastel de elote, a soft, toasty golden pie, pudding-moist and studded with corn. You’ll also find puerquitos, which are dense and warmly spiced and retain a tender crumb. Fun, elephant ear-shaped, turnover-style orejas are sugar crusted and hold their own against coffee or milk. For traditionalists, the bolillo, a Mexican version of the baguette, hits the spot, as does the budin de pan, banana raisin bread pudding that’s more cake than pudding and served in large loaf slices. Along with conchas and traditional breads, the cemitas de trigo (disc-shaped wheat bread) come in three varieties: flour dusted or topped with either sesame seeds or caramelized sugar. They’re light as a feather with a delicately pliable crust.

51687 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella,

760-398-5275

La Abuelita Bakery

The conchas take center stage at this Desert Hot Springs panadería — not only for form and freshness, but also for the cinnamon variety. For those who want a whole cake with wow factor, this is the place. The true star here, however, is the Salvadoran quesadilla. Jorge the baker uses 10 different cheeses in his recipe to create an über-dense cake that melts on the tongue and goes down sweet and smooth.

13112 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs,

760-329-2971