Vegas, Baby

The desert cities of Palm Springs and Las Vegas are about to find a lot more in common.

The Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), will conduct a contest starting Sept. 9 (today) that gives residents 21 and older and living in Riverside and San Berbardino counties a chance to win the "Ultimate Vegas Vacation".

The promotion, aimed at increasing awareness about PSP, will run to Sept. 26, and the lucky winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Palm Springs to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines, a three-night hotel stay at the winner’s choice of one of five Caesars Entertainment properties on the Las Vegas Strip, a nighttime helicopter tour of the Las Vegas Strip from Maverick Helicopters, and a $500 gift card that is valid at 150+ shops and the live theaters located in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the strip.

Entering is easy – watch for Ultimate Vegas Vacation posts on Palm Springs International Airport’s Facebook (@flyPSP), click the link to enter, and fill out the entry form. Residents may also visit flyPSP.com to enter and view the official promotion rules.

“We’re excited to offer another promotion to area residents,” said Ulises Aguirre, executive director of aviation at PSP. “These types of promotions are part of our strategy to keep people informed about Palm Springs International Airport, how easy it is to fly from Palm Springs, and the more than 30 nonstop routes and 11 airlines that serve Palm Springs in season.”

The promotion winner will be announced via PSP’s Facebook page on Sept.29. Round-trip airline tickets are being provided by Southwest Airlines, hotel stay is provided by Caesar’s Entertainment, helicopter tour is provided by Maverick Helicopters, and the $500 gift card is provided by Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in cooperation with the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority.

