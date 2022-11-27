Lasting Impression: Rockin’ Around the Mountaintop Tree

As with most things in Palm Springs, the tree lighting is a big to-do, with festive activities including live music and visits with Santa. Although it’s not clear when the first tree was raised, Riverside’s newspaper, The Press-Enterprise, documents carolers as early as the tram’s inception in 1963.

Records maintained by the tram describe a December 1966 tree-lighting soirée in which silent film star — and former Palm Springs mayor — Charlie Farrell flipped the giant switch, igniting a tradition of celebrity guest switch-flippers that has included Red Skelton, Jack Jones, and Carol Channing.