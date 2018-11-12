Tony Award–winner Laura Benanti, who has appeared in everything from The Sound of Music on Broadway to Supergirl on TV, provides a preview of her upcoming live show in Palm Springs, spills the beans on spoofing Melania Trump, and weighs in the #MeToo movement.

What can we expect from your show in Palm Springs?

My shows are very relaxed. I tell silly stories. I tell jokes. I sing songs. Todd Almond is my music director, and we sing everything from “Vanilla Ice Cream” to “Take to the Sky” by Tori Amos. I want people to feel like they’re in my living room and we’re just hanging out. I don’t give myself any rules. I actually do something I call the inappropriate medley, which is a bunch of songs that I love but I never, ever should sing. And then I sing them.

What’s the best thing about going on the road?

Experiencing different audiences. New York audiences are a very specific breed and I love them for sure, but going out of town you really get to … I was just at Brigham Young University in Utah and that was a very, very specific audience but I loved it. They were wonderful. I like experiencing different people and different ways of life and connecting on a similar level.

Since October, you’ve been playing Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, which you have said is your dream role. You’ve also done The Sound of Music a number of times, and you won a Tony for Gypsy. What iconic roles are you still eager to play?

That’s it. My dream roles were Cinderella in Into the Woods, Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, Amalia Balash in She Loves Me, and Eliza in My Fair Lady. The only one that’s left for me is Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music. That’s for when I’m older.