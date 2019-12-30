Outside the Box

When she accepts the Career Achievement Award at this month’s 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, it will be a full-circle moment — in a biological sense — for Laura Dern. “I was actually conceived in Idyllwild, if that’s not too much information,” the actress reveals with a laugh. “My parents were working together on a Roger Corman movie called The Wild Angels. There you have it.”

Dern’s parents are, of course, veteran thespians Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, whom the festival honored with his own Career Achievement Award in 2014 at age 77. (Other previous recipients include Annette Bening, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, and Morgan Freeman.) The fact that the younger Dern is receiving her honor at 52 in the same region where she spent many weekends growing up — and was literally created — is almost incomprehensible. “My parents are both in their 80s and still having the time of their lives,” she says wistfully. “They’re working and loving acting in ways I’ve never known.”

