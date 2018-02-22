Lennon and McCartney. Cheech and Chong. Wine and cheese. You can’t have one without the other. OK, maybe you can, but you’d be missing out Lon an exquisite experience, that sublime interaction in which each component brings out the best in both.
The choices may seem overwhelming, but there’s no reason to be intimidated when it comes to pairing cheese and wine. We turned to Laura Werlin, who may have the world’s best job — cheese authority — to help us understand how to combine two of life’s greatest pleasures.
First, one must understand the eight styles of cheese, says Werlin, author of the James Beard Award–winning The All American Cheese and Wine Book, among several others. Those styles are mostly based on texture, which provides a window into a cheese’s flavor. That is the key to pairing with wine.
Here are the eight styles and their flavor profiles:
• Fresh (chèvre, mozzarella, ricotta): acid, citrus, fresh milk, mild, tangy
• Semi-soft (havarti, fontina): creamy, silken, sharp, fruity, salty
• Soft ripened (brie, camembert): creamy, buttery, fruity, earthy, garlicky, herbal
• Surface ripened (Italian Robiola, French crottin): buttery, chalky, creamy, earthy, floral
• Semi-hard (Swiss, cheddar, Manchego): buttery, caramelized, earthy, fruity, nutty
• Hard (Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, cotija): butterscotch, grainy, nutty, salty, fruity
• Washed rind (Munster, taleggio, Red Hawk): barnyardy, creamy, fruity, gamy, hazelnut, truffle-y
• Blue (Roquefort, Stilton, Gorgonzola): almonds, anise, musty, pungent, salty, sweet
One of the main things to know, Werlin tells us, is that cheese will influence the flavor of wine, more than the other way around. To enhance your wine, consider these basic tips:
• White wines work better with most cheeses. (This may be a controversial statement, but Werlin stands by it.)
• Texture is key. Light cheeses go best with light wines; the same is true for full-bodied varieties.
• Fruity wines (either white or red) go better with cheese. Sweet wines, sparkling wines, and older reds work well too (the tannins are typically lighter in older reds, which helps marry the cheese and wine together).
• If you’re drinking a bold red wine, choose a well-balanced semi-hard cheese, such as an English-style cheddar.
These, of course, are just the basics. Check out Werlin’s books for much more information. But as she says, the best way to figure out what works for you is to taste, taste, taste.