So I went for that reason, and I said those things and got to compliment Mart. Because it was his courage … he insisted that the original cast do the film. He had offers for quite a lot of money to dump us and get Hollywood actors but who were they going to get? Rock Hudson, Roddy McDowell? Gay actors who were not out? Mart’s insistence got me a two-picture deal with Otto Preminger, a bunch of television films and a series. All the hooha didn’t do the other actors as much as it did for me. Well, Leonard [Frey]. But he was already working; he was in Fiddler on the Roof, and he was so extraordinary looking it didn’t matter whether he was gay or green. A sensational actor.

Do you think The Boys in the Band still packs the same punch it did in the 1960s?

Lucie and I were supporting a candidate for city counsel that we liked, and he asked me if I’d come to his house and give a little speech for him and about 20 friends. I said sure, give me a list of things to say about you and the issues. And he said, “I don’t want you to do that. I want you to read from your memoir, Famous Enough.” I’ve been writing it for two years, and I’m about another year and change away from finishing. So I read from my chapter about The Boys in the Band. Everyone was holding pins but they would not drop them; it was that quiet. At the end they stood up and gave such applause for the play — and themselves, really. For their survivorship. They understood it from the inside out.

There’s a wonderful composer who lives here in Palm Springs who told me, “When I was 17, I saw the movie. I knew I was gay but I did not know how to come out or if I wanted to. It was dangerous. I was in law school, and when I saw your character of Hank, I wanted to be like that guy because Hank is courageous, he is telling the truth, and he’s not sorry about it.”

I realized that little part that I just stepped into like it was a cardigan was the spiritual center of the play.

Do you have a favorite line from the play?

Harold’s last line, “Call you tomorrow.” This group of guys could tear each other apart, but at the heart of it, they loved and needed each other. That line says it all.

To view the film on YouTube, click HERE.