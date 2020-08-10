Explore Palm Springs: Lawrence Crossley

Clearly industrious and intelligent, Crossley was encouraged by Stevens to invest himself. He started the Tramview Water Company, built a small café, with rooms for rent on Section 14 in Palm Springs, and began marketing a “mystery tea” using a Native American recipe. In Cathedral City he developed the Tramview Village and the Eagle Canyon Trailer Village. Crossley acquired approximately five acres of land south of Section 14, near East Ramon Road and South Sunrise Way. This became Crossley Court, which was home to many of the city’s minority citizens.

In the late 1950s, Crossley purchased a large tract of land outside of the city limits. His development included paved streets, natural gas, and school bus service. The homes were built to Federal Housing Authority standards and could be had for a down payment of $50 with monthly payments of $65.

In 1959, the Crossley Tract was annexed into the City of Palm Springs and by 1961, some 30 homes had been built. The project faltered with Crossley’s untimely death in 1962.