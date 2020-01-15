Champagne Dreams

JR Roberts always dreamed of having the enviable sweeping southwest views that are so feverishly sought after by homebuyers in Palm Springs. The former Palm Springs city councilman who purchased the Lawrence Welk Estate in the El Mirador neighborhood has finally gotten his wish.

In 2019, Roberts purchased the former Welk home constructed in 1951 by Palm Springs builder Joe Pawling, who had collaborated with architect Herbert Burns on several projects. Pawling built the 2,600-square-foot home for Burt and Bernice Dutcher, who sold the home to Welk in 1961. Although Pawling designed this home himself, it has some original touches of Burns’ influence which Roberts preserved.

“The first time I walked into this house, I thought it was a Herbert Burns,” says Roberts. Pawling built numerous homes in Palm Springs, most notably the Southridge home of William Holden. He worked with other prominent Palm Springs architects – Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison — besides Burns.