Palm Springs became more than just a destination for Gabriela Baiter when deciding where to schedule a photo shoot for her company’s look book to show off a new line of Laylo Pets dog beds.

It’s soon to become her home.

“When we moved to California three years ago, Palm Springs was our go-to,” Baiter says. “I would say for five years we’ve been traveling to and from Palm Springs and then we’ve been to Modernism Week, and that was really the start of our obsession with the city.”

She started her company, Laylo Pets, three years ago out of her Santa Monica house after she and co-founder Drew Downie adopted their first pet and were frustrated by the options for pet products, especially beds. “It’s not like I can search a style and find a dog bed that fits that style,” Baiter recalls. “That’s not how it works. You get these really ugly dog beds that don’t fit into your home and that you have to hide when you have guests over.”

