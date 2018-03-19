It’s not every day you see a bulldog in a tuxedo. Kind of a shame, really. Once a year, however, the dog-friendliest show of Fashion Week El Paseo specializes in just those sorts of happy spectacles, all to benefit The Humane Society of the Desert.

Sunday night’s Le Chien presents Le Dogue en Vogue was an unexpectedly elegant runway show featuring three designers and a heavy-hitting array of colorful couture.

Le Chien is always a Fashion Week El Paseo highlight at which families and fashionistas find common ground in dressing up, taking a seat as the lights go down, and watching fantasy unfold on the canine form. The 2018 show, however, marked a turning point in Le Chien’s evolution, treating guests to a show in which dogs shared the runway alongside models, but high (human) fashion claimed center stage.